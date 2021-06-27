The coral emblem

(FR) - Très heureux de vous présenter ma dernière réalisation qui fut plutôt compliquée à réaliser ! J'ai voulu représenter une branche de corail à la façon d'une flamme, le dégradé accentue cette idée. Un logo simple mais qui fonctionne plutôt bien, je trouve.

(EN) Very happy to present you my last achievement which was rather complicated to achieve ! I wanted to represent a branch of coral like a flame, the gradient accentuates this idea. A simple logo, but I think it works quite well.

Software : Gravit Designer

©2021, Horizon Studio