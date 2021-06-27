Knowledge is power. Share it.

Book represents one of the sources of knowledge.

Light bulb represents ideas, the illuminated state of mind.

Sword represents the tool or ability to use power.

Flowers and leaf branches represents growth.

With knowledge, we can have the power to generate ideas, to do something, to grow better, and even sharing it with other people--to do all of those things together.

This illustration is digitally hand drawn and arranged into tarot card deck style.