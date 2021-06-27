Michael

A lustrous round jewel

Michael
Michael
  • Save
A lustrous round jewel украшение ювелирноеукрашение ювелирноеизделие jewelrypiece jewelrypieces roundjewelry luxury jewelry jewels jewel lustrous драгоценности
Download color palette

Just playing & experimenting trying different stuff.
Created a basic smooth round jewel using a combination of layer effects and shine layers inside Photoshop.

Экспериментирую и пробую различные методы, техники и комбинации.
Сделал в Photoshop ювелирное украшение (драгоценный камень). И примерил его на модель.

Michael
Michael

More by Michael

View profile
    • Like