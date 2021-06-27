Zsolt Baritz

UEFA 2021 illustrations

Zsolt Baritz
Zsolt Baritz
  • Save
UEFA 2021 illustrations adobeillustrator flat europe budapest combino tram decor uefa football characterdesign funny character illustration
Download color palette

I made some funny UEFA Euro 2021 ⚽️ themed illustrations for trams in Budapest for Volkswagen. Details here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122360511/UEFA-2021-illustrations

Zsolt Baritz
Zsolt Baritz

More by Zsolt Baritz

View profile
    • Like