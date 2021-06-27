Ghalib Jim-Saiki

Brylla Lickerz Logo

Ghalib Jim-Saiki
Ghalib Jim-Saiki
  • Save
Brylla Lickerz Logo flat minimal illustrator figma chef cooking cook vector logo icon graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Brylla Lickerz is a brand in Nigeria that deals with making and delivering healthy meals using organic spices, and events catering.

Ghalib Jim-Saiki
Ghalib Jim-Saiki

More by Ghalib Jim-Saiki

View profile
    • Like