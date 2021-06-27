Akinkunmi Oyehan

Akinkunmi Oyehan
Akinkunmi Oyehan
The mark is a crown that is formed from the As in my three favourite names: Akinkunmi, Adetunji and AbdulQodir. It is a signature that symbolises honour, agility, leadership, luxury, and simplicity.

Call me Akinkunmi. I’m a brand and product designer focused on creating meaningful experiences through design.

Akinkunmi Oyehan
Akinkunmi Oyehan

