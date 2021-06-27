Book Formatting

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi! My name is Eliott. I am a professional and experienced Graphic Designer specialized in Book and E-book Layout and Design, Book and E-book Cover, Social Media Design, T-shirts and Merchandise Design, Banner and Profile Cover Design. I will deliver you an eye-catching and premium quality design.
Using industry standard professional software, I will format your book and, in short time, deliver you a distribution ready MOBI, EPUB or PDF file you can upload directly to Ingram Spark or Kindle Direct Publishing.
Hire me for:
▪️ Book Interior Design
▪️ Book Cover Design
▪️ E-Book Cover, KDP Paperback Design
▪️ T-shirt and Merchandise Design
▪️ Banner Design
▪️ Social Media Design
▪️ Podcast Cover Design
▪️ Vector Art
▪️ Vector Tracing
▪️ And many more.
My Services Include:
▪️ 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
▪️ Reliable Customer Support
▪️ Open Communication
▪️ Fast Response
▪️ Fast Delivery of the Finished Project
▪️ Print and Upload Ready Files