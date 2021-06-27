Hosein

Galilei Security

Hosein
Hosein
  • Save
Galilei Security motion graphic motion design motiongraphics design illustration animated gif aftereffects logo design graphic design branding logo animation motion graphics logo animation
Download color palette

Galilei is an Australian security company focused on cybersecurity.
Logo and logo animation designed by our team.

Hosein
Hosein

More by Hosein

View profile
    • Like