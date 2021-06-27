Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shamsuddin Ahmed

Real Estate Logo

Shamsuddin Ahmed
Shamsuddin Ahmed
  • Save
Real Estate Logo app ux vector typography professional logo pictorial logo minimal ui design business card design icon flat logo design illustration branding and identity illust graphic design logo branding
Download color palette

It is a Real Estate Company Logo i have designed. this Logo Concept is letter M+ House icon combination.
If you want to hire me Please contact:
You can hire me.
WhatsApp : +8801710-043240
E-mail: Shamsuddinahmed6767@gmail.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ShamsuddinSUA
Don't Forget to follow me.

Shamsuddin Ahmed
Shamsuddin Ahmed

More by Shamsuddin Ahmed

View profile
    • Like