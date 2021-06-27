Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Riseup Labs

e-learning Management System UI/UX Design

Riseup Labs
Riseup Labs
e-learning Management System UI/UX Design
Hello, everyone.
Here sharing our new design on e-learning Management systems. This e-learning platform defines the entire system to host and run the NCB course (online and offline). You, as the learner, can access the online platform with a link using the Internet from a website. With available hardware (computers and laptops), you can access the entire content to run offline through Pendrive.
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
