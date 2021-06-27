e-learning Management System UI/UX Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, everyone.
Here sharing our new design on e-learning Management systems. This e-learning platform defines the entire system to host and run the NCB course (online and offline). You, as the learner, can access the online platform with a link using the Internet from a website. With available hardware (computers and laptops), you can access the entire content to run offline through Pendrive.
Don’t forget to press “L” to support us. ❤️
Have a project idea? We are available for new projects.
Contact us: contact@riseuplabs.com
🌎 Follow us on
Riseup Labs