Call Me If You Get Lost

Call Me If You Get Lost trippy album cover psychedelic graphic design
This is a fan made cover of Tyler The Creator's new album "Call Me If You Get Lost". It's composed in this grungy psychedelic style that's distinct for my works

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
