hazaCreative - Digital Design Agency landing Page

Hello guys 🤩!
This is my new exploration of Digital Design Agency Website.
hazacreative is a digital design agency that works in the manufacture of various graphic design products, including logo designs, mock ups, posters and others.
In this web ui design, we try to create a landing page for this digital design agency.
Very open to all comments, suggestions, criticism and input from all of you guys 🔥
Press 'L' if you like it ✨
Illustration by LottieFiles (figma plugin) 💯
Thank you and hope you like it 🤩👋