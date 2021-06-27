hazaCreative - Digital Design Agency landing Page

Hello guys 🤩!

This is my new exploration of Digital Design Agency Website.

hazacreative is a digital design agency that works in the manufacture of various graphic design products, including logo designs, mock ups, posters and others.

In this web ui design, we try to create a landing page for this digital design agency.

Very open to all comments, suggestions, criticism and input from all of you guys 🔥

Press 'L' if you like it ✨

Illustration by LottieFiles (figma plugin) 💯

Thank you and hope you like it 🤩👋