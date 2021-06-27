Najmustsaqib Creator

Minimalist

Minimalist wedding calligraphy logo fonts design typography handwritten script handmade font design
Minimalist is a lovely and timeless handwritten font.
It is the best choice for creating eye catching logos, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch, which will make your design come alive!

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/minimalist-24/ref/932763/

