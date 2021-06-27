Hiring App Profile Page (#dailyui #006)

Just finished my design for #dailyui #006

Designed on:- Figma

Fonts used:- Lato

Profile Picture generated from :- generated.photos

This is an profile page of a hiring app, where user can keep their profile updated. Profiles are smartly suggested to the hiring companies, by looking at which they can hire according to their needs.

The above profile page of the app has the following features:-

- Anybody can message you(if enabled).

- Anybody can tip you, if they love your work.

- Your social profiles.

- Your badges, which are essentially earned by competing in competitions through the app.

- Your timeline of work experience, projects and achievements.