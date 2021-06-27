Hiring App Profile Page (#dailyui #006)

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just finished my design for #dailyui #006
Designed on:- Figma
Fonts used:- Lato
Profile Picture generated from :- generated.photos
This is an profile page of a hiring app, where user can keep their profile updated. Profiles are smartly suggested to the hiring companies, by looking at which they can hire according to their needs.
The above profile page of the app has the following features:-
- Anybody can message you(if enabled).
- Anybody can tip you, if they love your work.
- Your social profiles.
- Your badges, which are essentially earned by competing in competitions through the app.
- Your timeline of work experience, projects and achievements.