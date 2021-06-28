Slotopaint

Boot Screen for the Firemen themed slot

Boot Screen for the Firemen themed slot game
A screen appears in front of the players, on which the main background is darkened.

In the center is a bright image of a rescuer running to extinguish the fire. Next to him are two fire trucks. Behind the back of the firefighter, you can see the bright light and sparks of fire.

At the bottom, the Continue button invites players to take the next step in the game.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/fire-department-2/

