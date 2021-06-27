Minimalist Logo Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Why do you need a great Identity branding?
A good brand identity makes you stand out and drives business growth.
Your brand is the starting point for an experience that reflects your business core values and vision. I offer to you unique Identity branding design and you brand will stand out from the competition and have its own visual personality. I will create a consistent visual identity to give your message the right tone to present itself, transmitting your brand values in an attractive way.
About me:
This is Sami, I'm a Graphic Designer. In the past 3+ years I had the pleasure to work with many entrepreneurs and start up companies. I am passionate about my work. I am confident that with my knowledge and expertise I can bring clients vision into reality.
Work process:
Understand the needs.
Brief Phase.
Conceptualization of the design.
Final Delivery.
Flexible Source Formats:
AI, EPS, SVG, PDF, PSD, JPEG, PNG