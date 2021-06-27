Minimalist Logo Design

Why do you need a great Identity branding?

A good brand identity makes you stand out and drives business growth.

Your brand is the starting point for an experience that reflects your business core values and vision. I offer to you unique Identity branding design and you brand will stand out from the competition and have its own visual personality. I will create a consistent visual identity to give your message the right tone to present itself, transmitting your brand values in an attractive way.

About me:

This is Sami, I'm a Graphic Designer. In the past 3+ years I had the pleasure to work with many entrepreneurs and start up companies. I am passionate about my work. I am confident that with my knowledge and expertise I can bring clients vision into reality.

Work process:

Understand the needs.

Brief Phase.

Conceptualization of the design.

Final Delivery.

Flexible Source Formats:

AI, EPS, SVG, PDF, PSD, JPEG, PNG