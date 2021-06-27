Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dzakiy M. Al Azizi

Book Layout Design

Dzakiy M. Al Azizi
Dzakiy M. Al Azizi
  • Save
Book Layout Design typography design
Download color palette

I designed this book for Imapeka (Pekalongan-Batang Student Association) IPB University

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Dzakiy M. Al Azizi
Dzakiy M. Al Azizi

More by Dzakiy M. Al Azizi

View profile
    • Like