An idea I wanted to visualise for a while now. I wanted to balance child like joy with tech. It was also a great excuse to jump into Blender. This personal project helped me greatly creating a 3D / 2D workflow.

Een idee dat ik al even wou visualiseren. Ik wou kinderlijke pret en technologie combineren. Het was ook een prima excuus om eens Blender te gebruiken. Het project hielp me ook om een 3D / 2D werkmethode te maken.

Thanks for viewing

Bedankt