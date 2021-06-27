🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An idea I wanted to visualise for a while now. I wanted to balance child like joy with tech. It was also a great excuse to jump into Blender. This personal project helped me greatly creating a 3D / 2D workflow.
Een idee dat ik al even wou visualiseren. Ik wou kinderlijke pret en technologie combineren. Het was ook een prima excuus om eens Blender te gebruiken. Het project hielp me ook om een 3D / 2D werkmethode te maken.
Thanks for viewing
Bedankt