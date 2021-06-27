ranganath krishnamani

Brush, Paper Ink

Brush, Paper Ink series pots interaction pen and ink watercolours illustration web home plants garden
This series walks back to the basics of working with the traditional medium of
paper, watercolour and ball point pen. The subjects are plants and blooms from my mother in laws garden. Her garden is her labour of love. Working out of her garden during the lockdown inspired me to create this series.

Here is the link to the series on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122307113/Brush-Paper-Ink

Absolutely delighted to have gotten back to the medium of watercolour, which i consider as one of the most challenging and spontaneous mediums to work.

