This series walks back to the basics of working with the traditional medium of

paper, watercolour and ball point pen. The subjects are plants and blooms from my mother in laws garden. Her garden is her labour of love. Working out of her garden during the lockdown inspired me to create this series.

Here is the link to the series on Behance

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122307113/Brush-Paper-Ink

Absolutely delighted to have gotten back to the medium of watercolour, which i consider as one of the most challenging and spontaneous mediums to work.