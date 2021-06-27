🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This series walks back to the basics of working with the traditional medium of
paper, watercolour and ball point pen. The subjects are plants and blooms from my mother in laws garden. Her garden is her labour of love. Working out of her garden during the lockdown inspired me to create this series.
Here is the link to the series on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122307113/Brush-Paper-Ink
Absolutely delighted to have gotten back to the medium of watercolour, which i consider as one of the most challenging and spontaneous mediums to work.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.