Hands-On Maternity App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Holddear features expert advice, daily blog articles, mother care tips and interactive 3D models so you can track your baby’s development. Our pregnancy app has been downloaded over 30 million times by expecting families, so join our worldwide community of parents-to-be.