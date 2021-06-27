Cryptocurrency Trading Mobile App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
Presenting Another shot of cryptocurrency trading app with dark theme concept.
"Dark theme reduces the luminance emitted by device screens, while still meeting minimum color contrast ratios. They help improve visual ergonomics by reducing eye strain, adjusting brightness to current lighting conditions, and facilitating screen use in dark environments – all while conserving battery power. Devices with OLED screens benefit from the ability to turn off black pixels at any time of day" - Material Design
Hope you like the shot. Show some love by pressing "L"
Available for new Project
For inquiry:
Email: sourav.ctg95@gmail.com
Follow me
Behance | Instagram
Thank You!