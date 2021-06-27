Yustina Yasin

Cake House

Cake House blender blender3d 3d modeling 3d art
I want to create a cake house series. I learn about principled volume from this design. I used it for my cotton candy tree. I think the texture is pretty close.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
