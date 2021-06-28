Better Beans - Logo, Brand Identity & Packaging

Besides a new logo design, which a combination of coffee bean + letter B, we wanted to put the emphasis on the packaging itself. We've used fresh organic tones, combined with the Ethiopian natural environment. Each coffee packaging has it's own different color scheme, while the label design remains the same. In the end, we crafted a website that is easy to navigate and use, boosting their sales since day one.

Mockups used in this project 👉 https://mockupcloud.com/product/blend-coffeehouse-branding-mockup

Design by http://insigniada.com