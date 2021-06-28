Better Beans - Logo, Brand Identity & Packaging

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Besides a new logo design, which a combination of coffee bean + letter B, we wanted to put the emphasis on the packaging itself. We've used fresh organic tones, combined with the Ethiopian natural environment. Each coffee packaging has it's own different color scheme, while the label design remains the same. In the end, we crafted a website that is easy to navigate and use, boosting their sales since day one.
Mockups used in this project 👉 https://mockupcloud.com/product/blend-coffeehouse-branding-mockup
Design by http://insigniada.com