Re-branding my personal logo with the main logo concept is letter RR ambigram logo design.
More precise, simple and symmetrical, make it look professional.
After almost a year I'm sticking with the old logo which is difficult to center when applied to social media profile photos or anything with a circle background.
This logo is better and easier to apply.