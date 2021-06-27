Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Riswan Design Studio

Re-branding My Personal Logo

Re-branding my personal logo with the main logo concept is letter RR ambigram logo design.
More precise, simple and symmetrical, make it look professional.
After almost a year I'm sticking with the old logo which is difficult to center when applied to social media profile photos or anything with a circle background.
This logo is better and easier to apply.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
