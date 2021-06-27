Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Black Books (Gun AYURZANA)

Ayurzana’s poems have been translated and published in more than 30 languages including Hungarian, Serbian, Macedonian, Turkish and Maltese. “The Wing of Dying Bird” and “The Legend of the Shaman” in Korean translation called big resonance between readers as if “The Debt of Ten Dreams" in Russian translation. The short story “Snow Romance” which has been translated into Russian, Polish, Japanese, Korean, as well as English marked by professor of Moscow Literary institute S.M.Kaznacheyev as one rank story with The Old Man and The Sea by Ernest Hemingway.

Ayurzana has been awarded title of Honorary Man of Culture, considered the most prestigious award in his country in the field of culture, in 2009. Since 2000 he is freelance writer so far and probably only Mongolian writer who doesn’t any other job except writing.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
