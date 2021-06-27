muhammed sajid

Knowledge is power, Share it.

Knowledge is power, Share it.
We know we cannot plant seeds with closed fists. To sow, we must open our hands - Adolfo Perez Esquivel

Here's my entry for the Thinkific playoff. It's sad that we are not eligible for this playoff, but it's a good excersice to share my thoughts.
All the very best to all.

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
The things I imagine in my head don’t exist or aren’t real!

