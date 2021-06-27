Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dux Turkey website

Dux Turkey website parallex minimal website branding ui ux design adobe xd ali.e.noghli web
Dux is a web & SEO service company in turkey with a worldwide vision.
They are google and facebook partnership.
The Company slogan is:
"impressions aren't enough. You have to make a connection."

Brand owner: Markakod Agency, istanbul | 2021

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
