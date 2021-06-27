Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Katia Stukota

Exercise is a Celebration ...

Katia Stukota
Katia Stukota
  • Save
Exercise is a Celebration ... adobe character annimator character animation female character animated animation flat character design vector download illustration puppet character animator character
Download color palette

Gabi can Exercise, Wave, Give Thumbs Up, Follow your Head Movements, Lipsync your words and perform a bunch of other gestures and animations.

You can download Gabi at:

https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/gabi-female-puppet/

Hope you like Gabi ❤!

Katia Stukota
Katia Stukota

More by Katia Stukota

View profile
    • Like