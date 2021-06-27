E-Learning Dashboard For Eduvalley

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Dashboard that has the fuctionality to collaborate. Designed for an e-learning platform so that teacher and student can participate in class.
Pixirhy, a Brand & Web studio specialzied in buidling & designing Brand Identities, Website and Illustration.
We are available to take on your project and build the bridge between your idea into action.
Let’ have a meeting:
hello@pixirhy.com