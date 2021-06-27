Yovan Adi

UI/UX Design Exploration: GoCatering

Hi, it's been a while since my last dribble shot. Hereby I would like to share a glimpse of my UX Study case that I've been working on for the past few months. It's called GoCatering, an innovation based on Indonesian super app called Gojek.

For more detail regarding the study case, visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122353643/UX-Study-Case-GoCatering

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
