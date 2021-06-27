Min Bui

Hello World,

Min Bui
Min Bui
  • Save
Hello World, illustration app motion graphics ui vector design
Download color palette

Hi, This is Minh. I’m a UX UI Designer based in Da Nang city, Vietnam.

Currently, I am working at One Tech Stop Vietnam.

I am actively open to freelance projects, especially Mobile App design.

Thank you for visiting me. I hope we have a chance to collaborate soon.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Min Bui
Min Bui

More by Min Bui

View profile
    • Like