Sayed Usman

Modern Wordmark/Text minimalist logo for Antike.

Modern Wordmark/Text minimalist logo for Antike.
Hey There,
This is Usman again, with another shot to impress you guys.
This Modern Minimalist Logo is a design completely sketched and traced carefully in Adobe Illustrator.
To make it good looking, have made two variations with White on black and black on white concept. With app icons.
Please make sure you like this shot and share it with your friends or whoever and get a quick feedback.

#logodesign
#minimallogo
#creativedesigns
#unique
#modernlogo

Regards
Usman

