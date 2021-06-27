Shivam

BREAKING BAD NETFLIX UI DESIGN

Shivam
Shivam
  • Save
BREAKING BAD NETFLIX UI DESIGN dribbble uiuxdesigner website creative ui art concept ux netflix tvseries breakingbad uidesign
Download color palette

Breaking Bad Netflix UI design created by me. It's one one the highest rated shows in the history of Television and it's one of my favourites.
The design was made using Figma. Give your valuable feedbacks about this design. Give a like and comment.
Follow me on my instagram:
https://instagram.com/shvamz

Shivam
Shivam

More by Shivam

View profile
    • Like