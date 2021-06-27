Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sayed Usman

Modern minimalist logo for Royal Sparrow.

Sayed Usman
Sayed Usman
Modern minimalist logo for Royal Sparrow.
Hey There,
This is Usman again, with another shot to impress you guys.
This Modern Minimalist Logo is a design completely sketched and traced carefully in Adobe Illustrator.
To make it good looking, have made two variations with White on red and Red on white concept. With app icons. Also with text on black on white background and red on black background.
Please make sure you like this shot and share it with your friends or whoever and get a quick feedback.

Regards
Usman

Sayed Usman
Sayed Usman

