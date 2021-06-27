nalanda jayasena

knowledge is the power , share it

knowledge is the power , share it graphic design vector logo design branding illustration art illustration art
used 'The Thinkific' logo to express knowledge sharing concept by hands in Micheal angelo's craeating adam paintings

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
