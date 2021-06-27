Dario Genuardi

Fisheye Skater

Fisheye Skater illustration flat
I was playing with Procreate app and I proudly made this illustration based on a great instagram fish eye shot from @_gypsytribe_ 🚌🏄🏽‍♂️🏄🏻‍♀️ I tried to start from the photo keeping only minimal shapes and using primary colors.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
