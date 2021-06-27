Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eugeniya M

24 Daily UI. Conference Website

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M
  • Save
24 Daily UI. Conference Website new inspiration trend website branding logo illustration app neumorphic button ui ux minimalism design
Download color palette

Hey everyone! I present to you my concept for conference website. Let me know what you think :)

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M

More by Eugeniya M

View profile
    • Like