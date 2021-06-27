Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Miika Kumpulainen

NBA 2K21 Concepts

Miika Kumpulainen
Miika Kumpulainen
Hire Me
  • Save
NBA 2K21 Concepts xbox playstation esports gaming jersey design kit design beast beasts nba2k21 logo illustration design basketball nba kumppari sports logo sports branding
NBA 2K21 Concepts xbox playstation esports gaming jersey design kit design beast beasts nba2k21 logo illustration design basketball nba kumppari sports logo sports branding
NBA 2K21 Concepts xbox playstation esports gaming jersey design kit design beast beasts nba2k21 logo illustration design basketball nba kumppari sports logo sports branding
Download color palette
  1. DRIBBBLE_1600x1200px_BEASTS_01.png
  2. DRIBBBLE_1600x1200px_BEASTS_02.png
  3. DRIBBBLE_1600x1200px_BEASTS_03.png

I was commissioned by 2K Games for creating concept identities for all 4 rival affiliations in the NBA 2K21 installment. I helped the 2K team with the visual concepts at the game development stage.

At the end the 2K team chose a different stylistic approach for the final product from my initial design concepts. You can check out all of my original concept designs for the NBA 2K21 game at my Behance profile:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/117073961/NBA-2K21-Concepts

Miika Kumpulainen
Miika Kumpulainen
Kumppari — Helsinki Based Freelance Designer
Hire Me

More by Miika Kumpulainen

View profile
    • Like