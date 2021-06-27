Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Man.Store - Men Shopping Website

Man.Store - Men Shopping Website illustration branding ux ui design app
At Man.Store we are building an unique retail platform that brings together the men's products and services under one umbrella while making these product and service offerings extremely personalized, intuitive and fun for the men of the 21st century.
Project website - http://man.store/

Contact me for viewing more or buying the designs. I am also open to new projects. https://www.souptik.com

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
