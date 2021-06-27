The Art Store - Login

Hi all,

I was experimenting with various topics(minimalism, graphic & illustrative) & was trying to figure out how I could make a Login page for a personal branded store called 'The Art Store'

From the product perspective, The colors used are pastel, to dive a more soothing look into the page, with the help of a 'cute' illustration being used. These colors reduce the cognitive load, and giving 'The Art Store' a calm look, making the user feel relaxed. For future variations, the colors should be kept pastel to maintain consistency, to dive the same look & feel. While the left section should be kept consistent by adding new illustrations time & again.

From a UX perspective, the CTA is clearly depicted, with the username and password fields. For a better experience, sign-up forgot password & sign in with google have also been added.

From a UI perspective, the eyes of the user can flow in two ways.

1. The user focuses on the right section of the page first. It is because of the negative space. The attention goes to the word 'Login' and then the fields.

The user focuses on the illustration on the left first.

2. The eyes of the user go to the center of the illustration, that is the face. The eyes of the face are pointing to the right making the user focus on the right as well. Now, there are 2 more factors making this illustration point towards the right section of the page. The first one is the word Art written all over it, which goes with a complimentary look on the ground(the darker) side of the illustration, kept empty. The second is the line that is at an angle directing the eyes of the user again to the 'login' section, with the help of the eyes of the illustration.

Overall, I am pretty happy with the result I got in such a short frame of time! :)

Thanks,

Shreshth