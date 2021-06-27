Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
panji

Attendance App [dark mode]

panji
panji
  • Save
Attendance App [dark mode] branding ux ui design app
Download color palette

Hey Guys ! What's Up ?
Here is a dark mode Attendance Mobile Application, showing the Checkout flow

hope you like and inspires 😁

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
panji
panji

More by panji

View profile
    • Like