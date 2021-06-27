temiss

book Cover Design for The Dance of All and the Nothing

book Cover Design for The Dance of All and the Nothing book cover design book cover book aesthetic digital painting 2d art 2d graphic design illustration branding digital art digital design
As a poetry book it was important to keep the design romantic and meaningful. In this book cover it was important to display the dancing of ALL and NOTHING in the most aesthic way possible.

