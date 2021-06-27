Souptik Chatterjee

BookMyCommute - Ride Sharing App

BookMyCommute is a mobile app which enables users to see nearby tuktuks and ride them, book them in advance and also share with other passengers.

Contact me for viewing more or buying the designs. I am also open to new projects. https://www.souptik.com

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
