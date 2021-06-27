Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dixie Chan

A fun take on Halloween

halloween illustration design branding
This is based on a brief for a Halloween-themed camp, and this specific style frame speaks to the potion making class that participants will get to do. Wanted to create a lush and fun world with Halloween-themed motifs and also incorporating a more sketch-like texture, handmade quality to the piece.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
