JET Cigarette Club

JET Cigarette Club after effects cinema 4d 3d model design simple 3d art isometric 3d graphic 3d illustration 3d design illustration graphic design 3d
This is a small 3D personal project I made! Base on a reference I've found on the internet, however I have no idea who was firstly draw that ref :(((
So hope you guys can find me that artist so I can give he/she a credit!
- Follow my IG: https://www.instagram.com/hhquan.1123/

