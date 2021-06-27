Dixie Chan

Bring back the 60s!

Bring back the 60s! retro vintage sixties illustration branding design
This is based on a brief for a limited edition, 60s-inspired playing cards set. The colors , pose and composition are carefully put together to draw out the energy of that vibrant era.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
