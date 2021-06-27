Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI - 002

DailyUI - 002 buy page sign up graphic design creative ui designer illustration mobile app mobile app credit card debit card check out payment ui design design ui ux
Hello there,
I took the DailyUI 100 Days Challenge, this is my #2nd challenge. I created a payment page of mobile online shop app for artists, designers or other professions that are very close to creativity.
Hope you enjoy!

