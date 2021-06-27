Dixie Chan

Who wants a Baklava-Doughnut shake?

branding food illustration design
This is based on a brief on a protein shake assignment. Wanted to build in some lifestyle elements to go along with the food. Played around with abstract forms and forced perspective--especially with the baklava(left foreground).

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
