EdGamz - Quizzing Web Application

Edgamz is an interactive platform for competitive exams like CA, CFA, GRE, GMAT, SAT, CSEET, NSE and CMA. Practice your exam knowledge by competing with students at a global level. Login now to learn, play and compete with other aspirants.
Project Website - https://app.edgamz.com
Contact me for viewing more or buying the designs. I am also open to new projects. https://www.souptik.com