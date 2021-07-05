mernaz_ze



sun tree building house city animator fake 3d fake path illustration design motion design aftereffects 2d animation animated gif branding logo motion graphics 3d animation
illustration by Pavan.SVG
Animation by me

Working on some fake 3d movement in after effects👾

Motion Designer & 3D Modeler
